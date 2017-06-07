And the Winners Are…Product & Project of the Year Awards Announced

Environmental Leader Product & Project Award winners were announced last night at a celebratory dinner during the Environmental Leader 2017 Conference in Denver.

Nineteen Top Product of the Year Awards and 21 Top Project of the Year Awards were named from a large pool of inspiring and top-notch entries. Our judges – experts working within the field of energy/sustainability/energy management worked within a strict set of guidelines in terms of judging the entries, and those with particularly high scores received awards.

Two particularly impressive entries won the new Judges’ Choice Awards, one each in the Product and Project categories. (To see the winners, click through the the Awards Hall of Fame or download the Awards Report.)

When you do, says Tim Hermes, Business Sector Media publisher, you’ll be diving into a very special listing of exciting products and projects. “The Awards are not just a ‘pay a fee, get a trophy’ campaign. Quite the opposite. Our entrants needed to bring their A-game to get even a sniff of award-nirvana. And they delivered.’

With a highly respected (and critical) judging panel, led by Peter Bussey, research analyst with LNS Research, the Awards set an extremely high bar for the level of product or projects to qualify for an award. Judges are also celebrated and thanked within the pages of the report, so be sure to check them out, as well.

Many of the winners are veterans who are expanding their portfolios. Others may be in your space in just the last year or two. So we encourage you to look outside the companies you know and work with and to take a peek at all the vendors in the following pages.