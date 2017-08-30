Considering a Green Roof to Boost Stormwater Management? New PACE Funding Can Help

Green roofs can help reduce urban heat island effects, manage stormwater and increase open space for commercial buildings; now, a new financing program makes it easier for building owners to implement and maintain green roofs across the US.

The program, from Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate, is backed by property tax assessment funding via PACE (the Property Assessed Clean Energy program). The PACE program lets local counties or municipalities offer a voluntary tax assessment increase in exchange for financing 100% of the costs of the funding of permanent, green energy-saving or water-saving improvements.* PACE exists in 33 states and requires state legislation to come into effect; the green roof financing program is available in all PACE approved states.

Green Roofs for Healthy Cities (GRHC) has been working with Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate on the development of the program. The financing covers 100% of the “soft” costs such as design, engineering, egress installation and prepaid service or maintenance costs.

Regulations and Incentives

A number of cities have implemented either regulations, requirements and/or incentives that support green roof implementation. Washington, DC, has regulations pertaining to minimum stormwater capture onsite for new buildings and major new renovations that often require the use of green roofs. They also have incentive programs for retrofits, ranging from $7.50 to $10 per square foot, Steven Peck, founder and president of the GRHC told us.

Other cities, like Seattle, have regulations requiring a minimum area of green infrastructure, depending on where the building is located. This is called the Green Area Ratio, and it is employed in Seattle and Washington, DC. To meet the Green Area Ratio, projects must put together multiple forms of green infrastructure, which are ranked on a scale of 1 to 10, in order to meet the target green space for that area of the city. So if the target is .5 and the project has a 10000 square foot footprint, they have to implement on the walls, ground and or roof 5,000 square of greenery. Each type of green infrastructure has a weighting from .1 to 1, so designers add everything up to meet the target, Peck explained.

There are also regulatory requirements that must be met. Some of these, like the City of Chicago’s Sustainable Development Policy, have a point system for various types of green building facilities, and they give points for green roofs in that system. New developments are requirement to achieve a minimum number of points. (Note, Peck recommends an article on this topic in the Biophilic issue of Living Architecture Monitor.)

Other cities require green roofs on new developments – like Toronto – or they require a combination of a green roof and or solar roof, like San Francisco.

“So the PACE financing, where it applies, can be another tool in the toolbox of achieving more green roof development,” Peck told Environmental Leader.

Benefits of PACE Green Roof Program

Through this program property owners can increase ROI, improve property aesthetics and enhance property value, Eric Alini, managing partner at Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate, pointed out.

As stormwater management – and growing stormwater fees – becomes an increasing concern for business, organizations may want to consider green roofs as a way of relieving underground stormwater systems, a new study says. Green roofs have the capacity to capture an average of 70% of rainfall over a given time, eventually releasing the water back into the atmosphere and thus reducing the load on underground stormwater systems, according to a study from the University of Toronto’s Green Roof Innovation Testing (GRIT) Lab (via Phys.org).

More info:

To find out how your company can qualify, download the PDF here.

*And for more on PACE financing in general, check out our articles on Energy Manager Today.