Reflections from the Editor…
Ever notice how Hollywood often releases a whole slew of similar movies at the same time? Like, one season there are five different superhero movies. The next, you get movies about specific battles of World War II. Following that, it’s talking animals…
That’s how the last several months have been in the world of environmental and sustainability news. While plenty has been happening – as always – across all sectors, the spotlight has landed on a few topics over and over again. These are obviously not new topics of interest, but they seemed to have cropped up with more regularity throughout spring and summer.
Here’s a roundup of the top recent Environmental Leader articles in these areas. Note that in each article, we’ve tried to dive into the business case from the companies we’re writing about: why are they doing what they’re doing from a financial point of view? Take special note of the detailed Timberland case study, which outlines the specifics on how – and why – to create a sustainable line of clothing. You’ll see more case studies of that type to come.
Supply chain sustainability
- PepsiCo Faces Activist Outrage, plus Threats of More to Come and PepsiCo Now Traces 90% of Palm Oil Back to the Mill to Ensure Future Supply
- Report Points Finger at US Timber Distributors for Illegal Deforestation in PNG
- Apple’s Forests Now Sustainable Enough to Cover the Paper Used in All Packaging
- Chicken of the Sea to Track Tuna from the Can to the Fisherman Who Caught It
- Coconut Oil Supply Chain Slides toward Sustainability
- Kimberly Clark, Like Other CPGs, Focuses on Supply Chain
- Ford Explores Bamboo Fibers for Lighter Weight Materials, Stronger Supply Chain
- Sustainability in Supply Chains Driven by Positive Business Outcomes
Sustainable packaging in the food industry
- Robots Deliver Efficiency for Food Manufacturers
- Recycled Coke Bottles Fall in Love in British Cinemas
- Marks & Spencer Reduces Packaging on Popular Foods
- Coca-Cola Unveils Ambitious Sustainable Packaging Strategy
- Has the Ham Gone Off? Look at the Label, Sainsbury’s Says
- Supermarkets Should Strive to Reduce Waste or Risk Loss of Customers, Expert Says
- PepsiCo’s the Latest Voice in the Loud Sustainable Packaging Conversation
Sustainable apparel
- Leaders Unveil Their Secrets: Business Case for Environmental Stewardship
- Retailers Bank on Environmentally Friendly Clothing for Increased Sales
- Case Study: How Timberland Used a Smart Sustainability Story to Launch a Hot New Line
- Opinion: Apparel Industry Must Embrace a New, Sustainable Approach to Meet Demand
- Sustainable Apparel Apparently Continues to Gain Momentum; Supply Chain Cited
- New Initiatives Chase ‘Circular Economy’ in Fashion, Textiles
- C&A Bows Cradle to Cradle Certified T-Shirts, Joins Circular Fashion Industry
One thought on “Spring & Summer Sustainability Slants: Supply Chain, Packaging & Apparel”
In this highly competitve e marketplace, the concept of sustainability in supply chain is somewhere ignored, which may lead us to face worse consequences. There is a need to improve our the sustainability measures in supply chain. Thanks for sharing this valuable information.