Reflections from Jen…

Another Friday, another time to ‘reflect,’ and absolutely no ideas in my head for interesting commentary about sustainability or anything else. Fall arrived here in Colorado with a vengeance – and not with our usual broad blue skies and light winds that get your blood humming in your veins, either. Rather, skies are gray and low, the rain is cold, and a general feeling of “yuck” has drained my brain of creativity.

So what can I tell you about news or trends this week? I turned to Google Analytics for help to offer our top five stories of the week, with a teaser to pique your interest…

#5. Green Bank Network Mobilizes $29B for Clean Energy Projects: Members of the Green Bank Network are mobilizing as much as $10 investment for every…

#4. Water, Water Everywhere and Not a Drop to Waste: This is actually my editor’s note from last week. Apparently I was feeling more creative…

#3. Healthcare Wants More Sustainability Strategies, J&J Finds: A growing demand for sustainability strategies exists in the healthcare ecosystem among US health system executives and operating room clinicians, according to a new Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies survey. The study found that nine out of 10 clinicians (92%) and health system executives…

#2. 6 Benefits of Becoming a Sustainable Business: This article is over a year old, but apparently still resounds with our readers. “Over the past two decades, sustainability has become more than a fad or just a buzzword. Research shows that sustainability has real business benefits when conscientiously integrated into…”

#1. We Have Time to Meet Climate Goals, Study Says – but Not for the Reason You Might Think: “Keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius is still possible, a new study indicates, but the change in the estimate of how much more carbon the world can emit and still keep climate change to a minimum is not because…”

I also found it interesting that, once again, our “water management” category is one of our most-clicked links, at number three for the week. I look forward to diving into our water reduction report in coming days.

Have a great weekend – I hope your weather is better than ours!

Jen