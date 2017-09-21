Brits Want Recyclable Packaging, Study Says

A new study indicates that British consumers are willing to pay more for products that are packaged in recyclable or recycled materials. YouGov research released by Veolia shows that 51% of respondents would choose a drink in a recyclable bottle rather than their normal drink purchase, if the new drink was comparable in terms of price, quality and flavor.

Additionally, 30% say they consider recyclable packaging important when choosing a drink to buy, a higher percentage than those who said brand was important (26%) or the aesthetics of the bottle were important (9%).

Companies are becoming more concerned about the lifecycle of their products, as well as that of their packaging – and now, the lifecycle of the packaging is becoming more important to consumers, too. Veolia points out that materials that are often used in packaging – separated films, laminates and composites – can be too complex to recycle. As consumers join the cry for the products they purchase to come in recyclable material, it becomes more important for manufacturers, retailers, regulators and experts in the recycling sector to work together to make more packaging easily recyclable, says Estelle Brachlianoff, senior executive VP of Veolia UK & Ireland. “And as the public’s awareness of packaging and recycling continues to rise we hope to see more of the supply chain working together to solve the packaging puzzle.” In fact, she invites manufacturers to approach the company to discuss how to “recycle packaging more easily by working together.”

The research was released in conjunction with the official opening of Veolia’s Dagenham Plastic Facility. The facility produces about 10,000 metric tons of high quality food grade HDPE pellets annually. Recycling this material requires 75% less energy to make a plastic bottle than using ‘virgin’ materials, Veolia says.

London Deputy Mayor Rajesh Agrawal says circular approaches to products and packaging will create value in the local economy. London is aiming for 65% recycling by 2030.

The city has been at the center of other major recycling commitments in recent years. The New Plastics Economy initiative was launched in London in May 2016, with a goal of bringing together “industry, government, NGOs and others to build a more sustainable global plastics value chain.” Core partners with the New Plastics Economy Initiative include Amcor, Coca Cola, Danone, Mars Incorporated, Nestle, Novamont, PepsiCo, Unilever and Veolia.