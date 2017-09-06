Consumers & Retailers Drive Speedy Growth of Sustainable Nonwoven Market

In this story:

Retailers are increasingly pushing major nonwoven* producers towards the greater use of sustainable materials and processes. Now, according to a report from Smithers Pira, every nonwovens producer is claiming sustainability, though there are varying degrees of certified progress. As the market matures, sustainable nonwovens will continue to take market share from non-sustainable products.

Spunbond producers, for example, are using less energy to extrude polypropylene, and are capturing the emissions, or using lower basis weights, which reduces raw material consumption. However, the products are still 100% petroleum-derived polypropylene, the report points out. Diaper producers are replacing sustainable wood pulp with petroleum based superabsorbents, citing sustainability as a reason for the change. This is because the product is thinner and fewer trucks are required to transport it, and it takes up less space in landfill.

Despite the different levels of current sustainability, the desire for – and consumption of – sustainable nonwovens has been growing for the last two decades and will only continue to increase. Consumption in the sustainable segment has risen from 2.2 million metric tons in 2012, to 6.8 million metric tons in 2017 – an annual increase of more than 10%. This is well above the expansion in demand for non-disposable nonwovens. And the increase in the value for sustainable products has risen even faster, reflecting the fact that customers are increasingly willing to pay more for environmentally sound products, according to The Future of Sustainable Nonwovens to 2022 report.

Growth will continue across the 2017-2022 period, albeit at a reduced rate – common to a maturing market. The segment will exceed 5 million metric tons for the first time in 2022, a 6.4% growth rate. The value of this sector will rise from $14.1 billion in 2017 to $19.8 billion in 2022, continuing to steal market share from non-sustainable products.

Consumer Demand Drives Retailer Demand