Furniture Maker Fights Deforestation with 50% of Profits

A manufacturer of custom wood products that was started in 2012 says it is on pace to hit $10 million in revenue for 2018. How? In part, by investing more than 50% of profits on efforts that will help to ensure the future supply of the materials it needs for its products: that is, by planting trees.

Woodchuck USA – a company that has experienced an average of 100% growth year-over-year – plants a tree for each item sold. That averages out to anywhere from 2,500 to 4,000 trees for every tree used in their manufacturing process. The company says it has planted a million trees in the last two years and has “made a global impact on reforestation, with trees now being planted on six continents.”

Deforestation represents a significant business risk: Companies disclosing to CDP revealed that nearly 25% of their revenues depend on the four commodities responsible for most tropical forest loss: cattle, timber, palm oil and soy. CDP analysis indicates that as much as $906 billion in annual turnover could be at stake.

Additionally, the CDP says deforestation is responsible for 10% to 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions.