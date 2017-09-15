Honolulu Industrial Companies Score Cost Savings with Water Contract from Veolia

Business and industry near and around Honolulu will benefit from a continued partnership between the utility supplying their water and resource management company Veolia Water North America. The contract has been extended through 2038 by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (HBWS); Veolia was originally hired by Honolulu to build and operate a water reclamation plant in 1998. The facility is the largest reclamation plant of its type in the Hawaiian Islands, using technology to treat secondary effluent previously discharged into the Pacific.

Industrial users buy water from the utility for power and petrol-refining use at the nearby Campbell Industrial Park. Golf courses and nearby developments, including those in the burgeoning city of Kapolei, use the water for irrigation in communal areas.

By using this non-drinkable supply – created by the stringent treatment and reuse of wastewater – industries in the area are preserving the area’s limited potable water resources.

There are a projected $35 million in cost savings over the initial contract term through 2023. Industrial customers benefit from considerable cost savings using reclaimed water by lowering operating costs of chemicals and labor.