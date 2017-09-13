John Perkins

Sr. Director EHS

Johnson Controls

Please tell us your job responsibilities and day-to-day activities.

Global EHS Leader for our Buildings manufacturing group leading the strategic EHS framework for the business unit.

Tell us your biggest environmental/sustainability challenge in 2017 and how you are addressing it.

The trends in Envio.

Is there a specific recent project or implementation you worked on at your company that you can share? Any tips you can share that would help colleagues at other companies who are contemplating similar projects?

We have had success globally in achieving Zero Waste to Landfill at a number of our locations and striving to re-use as much of the material as possible.

Please tell us what you see in the market in the next few years. What will be the biggest challenges the industry will face?

The use of technology & data in the safety arena in the prevention of incidents. By leveraging big data and other sensors within the work environment there will be a significant amount of new data that can be leveraged by the EHS Manager.