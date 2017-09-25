Lost your password?
New Product Announcement: Avery Dennison’s Recycled Paper Facestock

Brand owners looking for ways to meet their sustainable packaging goals may consider Avery Dennison’s new Forest Stewardship Council-certified Recycled Paper Facestock range of product, a 100% recycled paper facestock manufactured without chlorine bleaching. The recycled PCW material contains up to 30% recycled liner while offering whiteness, bright appearance and opacity similar to its non-recycled counterparts, the company says.

Avery Dennison says the materials used in the Recycled Paper Facestock range ensure good material properties for high-quality, pressure-sensitive labeling.

Characteristics of the line include: reduction of biobased materials by up to 59%; reduction of energy usage by 18%; reduction of waste generated by 16%; reduction of greenhouse gases by 20%; reduction of water usage of up to 31%r sustainable choices, and it makes perfect sense to assemble all of them under one umbrella,’ explained Georg Mueller-Hof, vice president of marketing.

 

