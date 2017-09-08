Today, It’s All About You: Leaders Leading and EL50

Reflections from Jen…

First, we’ve unveiled a section called Leaders Leading, and it’s all about people like you, the leaders in the industry. Each week, we’re featuring an innovator, a doer, a “shaker-upper” from our 2017 EL50 Honorees in our regular news feed as well as in a highlighted box on the right-hand side of our homepage. You can also click on the Leaders Leading link in our nav bar to see the list of past Leaders, where you can click through to their profiles.

Want to know the challenges they face? The challenges they think you’ll be facing? Curious about their favorite and most successful project or implementation? Then dive in and get to know them better. You can start with Ryan McMullan of Toyota, Projjal Dutta of the NY Metropolitan Transit Authority, or Dennis Hu of Ball Aerospace. And stay tuned on Wednesdays for more.

And speaking of EL50, we’ve opened up the nomination process for the 2018 EL50 Honorees! These are the folks with the ideas, the ones making things happen, and we can’t wait to celebrate them at our 2018 Denver conference in May (stay tuned for more to come on the conference). We’ll toast them during a celebratory networking reception and let them bask in the limelight a bit.

So now’s your chance. Whose light shines the brightest? Nominate an industry colleague who stands out as an innovator. And hey, feel free to nominate yourself. If you’re shaking up the industry or your company with innovation, share the success of your bright ideas.

