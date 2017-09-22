Water, Water Everywhere and Not a Drop to Waste

Reflections from Jen

I would bet that there’s hardly a sustainability professional anywhere who isn’t facing the issue of water management. We’ve all heard the stats: If we continue with business as usual, global demand for water is estimated to exceed available resources by 40% by 2030.

So whether companies are facing water issues head-on, with major initiatives to reduce water use (like INEOS and Intel) or are just beginning to explore the topic, sustainability execs understand the significance of the problem. And they know that the challenge of carefully managing water as a resource will only increase.

Mulling this topic, I took a look at some stats on what Environmental Leader stories you’re reading, and wasn’t surprised when I found that the “water management” category is one of the top five links our readers are clicking – and it has been for at least the past year.

My point? I wanted to give you a teaser: we’ll be launching a special report on the topic of industrial water use reduction, focusing on how the most water-intensive industries (agriculture, food & bev, manufacturing, etc) are addressing their water management issues. We’ll pick the brains of folks in the business who are successfully reducing water use and share what we learn. And we’ll offer insight on tactics, trends, technology, and practical steps you can use to address your own water management issues.

Are you one of these folks? Do you have insights on the topic? Please be in touch with me at jen@businesssectormedia.com. I look forward to hearing from you!

In the meantime, check out some of our recent coverage on the topic of water management, below. And have a great weekend.