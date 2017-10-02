Sustainable sourcing commitments have been announced by many companies in recent months, the most recent of which comes from food processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak. Sustainable sourcing is one of the three strategic objectives defined for Tetra Pak’s supplier operation; the company has launched a program designed to better engage with both direct and indirect suppliers to ensure they comply with the company’s social and environmental criteria.

Tetra Pak, which just released its 2017 Sustainability Report, considers sustainability an important element of success, both for itself and for its customers. With that in mind, the company spent much of last year identifying and prioritizing those aspect of the business, such as sustainable sourcing, which have the greatest stakeholder impact. Some of these areas include:

Supplier environmental assessment

Supplier water use

Packaging renewability

Energy use and GHG emissions

Waste generation

Packaging recycling

Packaging climate impact

Packaging design and resource use

This marks the first year that Tetra Pak’s sustainability report incorporated the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines.

Ensuring Accountability

“What I have seen through recent years convinces me that driving a sustainable, responsible approach to business is

now more important than ever,” says president and CEO Dennis Jonsson. The company established a Sustainability Forum, reporting to the Global Leadership Team’s Strategy Council.

Jonsson says that sustainability, along with a well-defined corporate governance framework, “sit at the heart of our

strategy and future growth agenda, with accountability at the highest level of our organization.”

More Commitments to Sustainable Sourcing

Other companies that have recently announced commitments to the sustainable sourcing of materials include Wrangler, McDonald’s, 7-Eleven, H&M, Green & Black’s, Cargill, Procter & Gamble, Chicken of the Sea, and BASF, to name just a few.

The avalanche of sustainable sourcing commitments have come, in part, because manufacturers and suppliers realize that undertaking sustainability measures in their supply chains has tangible business value, found a 3M study released in June. Those positive business outcomes in supply chain sustainability, suppliers say, mean that sustainability and CSR will remain core focus areas for organizations and their suppliers in 2017, according to the study.