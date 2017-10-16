Should a positive vote on the green roof ballot occur in Denver next month, owners of new and existing large buildings may be required to install green roofs. A citizen’s initiative has gathered thousands of signatures to put a mandatory requirement for green roofs on large buildings to a vote in Denver by Nov 7, 2017.
The Green Infrastructure Foundation and Green Roofs for Healthy Cities released a study that it said highlights the cumulative costs and benefits of the initiative over a 15-year period. According to the study, cumulative costs and benefits of the requirement, over a 15-year period, include:
- 57.5 million square feet of green roofs on new and existing buildings constructed by 2033
- $1.06 billion in capital investment and $336 million in maintenance costs
- $445 million in rooftop food production
- $573 million in savings due to increased membrane durability
- $171 million in savings due to reduced urban heat island effect (Denver is the 3rd worst city in the US for the urban heat island)
- $59 million in direct energy savings
- $37 million in benefits associated with improved productivity and reduced absenteeism
- $95 million in real estate benefits associated with lower vacancy rates and turnover
- $38 million in community economic benefits from increased tax revenues associated with employment
By the year 2058, the cumulative benefits of the 57.5 million square feet of green roofs exceed the costs by $1.85 billion, net present value, according to the study.
“Even with the conservative assumptions, we found a strong business case for the ballot initiative which could be truly transformational for the citizens of Denver in terms of jobs and quality of life.” said Steven W. Peck, founder and president of Green Roofs for Healthy Cities and a major author of the study.
4 thoughts on “Denver Building Owners Could Be Required to Install Green Roofs”
Green Roofs a fantastic idea. This makes so much sense. Business , population, addressing hunger and health. Bountiful returns full circle. As a sustainability consultant I want to see each city take part in establishing this concept. Save our precious earth.
With 30 years in the landscape industry I am both excited about the possibilities and frightened about the realities.
I would say at least 99% of the population has no idea how complex landscaping is and on a rooftop with maybe six inches of engineered soil. Therefore it is just seen as issue of manual labor. Then it spiral downs to lowest bidder and boom guess what? It doesn’t work, surprise.
With 30 years in the landscape industry I am both excited about the possibilities and frightened about the realities.
I would say at least 99% of the population has no idea how complex landscaping is and on a rooftop with maybe six inches of engineered soil. Therefore it is just seen as an issue of manual labor. Then it spiral down to lowest bidder and boom guess what? It doesn’t work, surprise?
As an energy engineer and horticulturist with almost 50-years of experience I know that, while the idea seems great, the technical complexities and costs are far greater than those not educated and experienced in this subject can imagine. Seems simple, but in most cases, it’s not.