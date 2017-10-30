Report: Global Indoor Air Quality Meters Market Expected To Grow

A new report from Research and Markets forecasts that the global indoor air quality meters market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.56% from 2017 to 2021. Global Indoor Air Quality Meters Market 2017-2021, the result of an in-depth analysis, also discusses the key vendors involved.

“Indoor air quality (IAQ) is defined by the amount of ventilation, level of humidity, ambient temperature, and the presence of biological and chemical contamination in the air within a specific area inside a building,” Research and Markets explains. IAQ meters monitor and identify potential pollutants so that action can be taken to remove them. Fixed and portable meters are the two major product types in the global market.

“As the quality of breathable air affects the health and comfort of individuals over a prolonged period of exposure, it therefore becomes crucial to identify pollutants in the air and determine their source of origin,” according to Research and Markets.

One of the main drivers for the global indoor air quality meters market is building materials, according to the report. Building materials can emit an excess of organic chemicals that cause occupants to experience irritation, sickness, and nausea, the report points out.

“Formaldehyde, which is used for shelving, is found in pressed wood. Resinous glue is the primary source of formaldehyde pollution in houses that hold these wood particles together,” according to the report. “Air contamination by building materials, glues, fiberglass, and particle boards becomes a major health and safety concern.”

An analyst from the research team for the report said in a press release that architects and builders play a crucial role in contributing to the global indoor air quality meters market. “The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is planned constructions,” the analyst commented. “Though there are monitoring devices to identify the potential pollutants and sources, certain preventive measures, if taken from the start, can avoid the potential future pollutant sources.”

Although the report predicts market growth over the next several years, lack of awareness of indoor air pollution is hindering the market. “The awareness regarding indoor air pollution is very limited, especially in the developing countries,” the report says. “[The] majority of people lack the basic knowledge regarding factors that influence the quality of indoor air.”

Companies mentioned in the report: