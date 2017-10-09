Business Sector Media is accepting nominations Business Sector Media isfor our 2018 Environmental 50 (EL50) and Energy Manager Today 50 (EMT50): our lists of environmental leaders like CEOs, VPs, directors, managers and engineers from commercial, industrial and institutional businesses who are driving environmental, sustainability and energy programs forward. There’s no fee associated with nominating or winning this award. Deadline is October 15, 2017.

Do you know professionals at your company who are environmental leaders and would make good nominees? Note that Business Sector Media is not just looking for C-suite nominations. Consider nominating the top managers and in-the-trenches workers, those folks working diligently behind the scenes, forging changes, and making a difference.

Job titles of some of last year’s Honorees include:

environmental director

sustainability manager

global environment senior technical leader

senior environmental specialist

EHS director

VP of sustainability and supplier diversity

corporate environmental department director

environmental program manager

sustainability senior manager

global EHS and sustainability director

Nominate yourself, your boss, your colleague. Send suggestions for those who have impressed you with their innovation and drive, and proven to be environmental leaders.

Thank you in advance for helping us pinpoint those professionals whose work merits recognition.