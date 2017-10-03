Wicked Weather Boosts GM, Toyota Transactions

While August sales were hurt by Hurricane Harvey’s devastating visit to Texas, Toyota and General Motors beat analyst estimates in September, with deliveries bumping up by 15% and 12% respectively.
Sales gains come as consumers in Texas begin replacing vehicles damaged by the hurricane, writes Industry Week. Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler sales also exceeded expectations.
Replacement buying for three recent Hurricanes – Harvey, Irma and Maria – will increase vehicle demands for about 18 months, according to IHS Markit. Harvey, alone, will lead to the purchase of about 500,000 new vehicles.
Industry-wide, new car sales in the Houston area popped 109% in the three weeks following Hurricane Harvey, compared with the three weeks before the storm, according to Edmunds (via Reuters).