Reflections from Jen…

My inbox was inundated with press releases this week pointing me to studies about booming growth in various areas of environmental and energy management. By yesterday, I was thinking, “Another study? Would our readers really relish another story about a study?” (Okay, I didn’t think it in those exact words…)

But each study detailed different areas of the industry in a way that seemed to give a pretty good overview of what’s going on in our environmental and energy management world. We looked at a study of the 250 companies responsible for the most emissions, and also pointed out some companies that are truly moving the needle in emissions reductions. We talked about growth in water management solutions in the industrial industry and more growth in the global indoor air quality meters market. And we looked at a report on how public-private partnerships can help drive the growth of sustainable solutions for the nation’s infrastructure needs.

Over on our sister publication, Energy Manager Today, our writers looked at the growth of the diesel and natural gas gensets market, the IoT lighting solutions market, and the energy management systems market, as well as a growing demand for energy efficient building materials and products.

So in the last week, we’ve looked at overviews of the markets in the areas of emissions, indoor air quality, water management, environmentally responsible infrastructure and building materials and solutions like lighting and gensets, and energy management as a whole.

My point? Seems to me that the variety of special reports published recently can give a person a pretty good understanding of the state of the world in terms of environmental and energy management. The reports, when taken as a whole, give a fairly comprehensive understanding of where we are and where we’re going.

So if you want to spend some of this brisk fall day (at least here in Colorado) shoring up the foundations of your overall environmental and energy management knowledge, check out the links to the articles above. As always, share your insights and questions with me, as I love to hear thoughts from our readers.

Have a great weekend.

Jen

Photo credit: US Department of Energy, Flickr Creative Commons