As Internet of Things (IoT) technologies advance, companies have more choices in terms of managing their EHS and sustainability management programs. Example: a new cloud-based sensor technology for long-term and real-time monitoring of indoor air quality from Airthinx, Inc.

Airthinx’s new IoT device packages nine built-in sensors (PM 1, PM 2.5, PM 10, CO2, CH2O, VOCs, temperature, humidity, and pressure), measuring air quality with industrial accuracy, the company says.

With people in the US spending an average of 21 hours inside, the quality of indoor air has a significant impact on health and productivity. Exposure to indoor pollutants – like microscopic dust particles (PM 1) lodging deep in the lungs and blood, CO2, formaldehyde, VOCs, and mold – trigger asthma, allergies, and respiratory diseases, Airthinx points out.

The solution enables quick deployment of devices in commercial, retail and residential buildings with simple integration into any built environment. The results are better health, wellness, comfort, energy and performance in buildings, hospitals, schools, homes, hotels, and even airplanes, according to the company. “With immediate data access on a phone or the web, along with text or email alerts, decision-makers can anticipate needs, react accordingly, optimize building performance, reduce maintenance and operational costs, implement energy efficient systems, improve occupant comfort, and grow business in the long run,” the company says.

Benefits of healthy indoor air include:

Improved productivity and decision making among employees

Health and wellness of occupants

Optimized building occupancy

Reduced cost of healthcare

Additionally, Airthinx: ensures the safest environment and most energy efficient use of systems with access to data anytime anywhere for building managers and employees via a mobile phone or on the web; determines if mechanical and air filtration systems are effective; optimizes systems; and lowers operational costs.

The Airthinx indoor air quality solution is developed by Netronix’s IoT platform, which guarantees the highest standards of security, reliability, and scalability of the network.