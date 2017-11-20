Lost your password?
Landfill or Sustainable Business Park? Michigan County Considers the Question

Rather than expanding a landfill that is expected to run out of room for more trash by 2030, a Michigan county hopes to build a sustainable business park on the land originally planned for landfill expansion. By building the park on more than 200 acres, and attracting companies focused on reclaiming or converting waste material, city officials hope to reduce landfill waste by 20% in the next few years.

Estimates indicate that about 75% of material entering the landfill could be reused, repurposed or recycled, according to AP. The county is considering investing as much as $230,000 in the plan.

