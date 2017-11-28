Environmental Leader Announces Judging Companies for Product & Project Awards

Business Sector Media has announced a partial list of judges for the Energy Manager Today and Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards. To date, master practitioners from 20 companies including Best Buy, Kellogg, Marriott and Tesla have jumped aboard to help score product and project nominations and appoint winners.

The Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards recognize excellence in products/services and projects that provide companies with environmental, sustainability and energy management benefits. Winners are awarded Top Product or Top Project of the Year based on scores from a panel of judges with in-the-trenches experience in environmental, sustainability and energy management.

Companies that will join our judging panel this year so far include:

Albertson’s

Best Buy

BSI Group

C&A

Caesar’s Entertainment

Harbec

Kellogg

LNS Global

Marriott

Miller Coors

MSN

Nike

Novartis

Sears

Sustridge

Tesla

ULI

Vincit Group

Wellborn Cabinet

This year, timing for both award programs – Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today – has been synchronized, so please be aware that submission deadlines are the same for both: December 15, 2017.

Please note that if a product or project fits the criteria for both EL and EMT, feel free to enter it in each program.

An Award win gives your product or project superior recognition. Winners of awards from past years tell us it’s a prestige that gives them a leg up on the competition.

Submissions for the 2018 Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards and the Energy Manager Today Awards will be accepted through December 15, 2017. Learn more here.