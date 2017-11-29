Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Cuts Water Use, Increases Recycling

In 2016, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts had environmental achievements that included saving 12.2 million gallons of water, recycling more than 17,000 pounds of paper for charity, and recycling over 23,000 gallons of cooking oil, according to the company’s latest CSR report.

The entertainment and hospitality company founded in 1927 by confectioner and philanthropist Milton S. Hershey includes the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex, Hersheypark Arena and Stadium, ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park as well as a hotel, spa, country club, and hockey team.

Last year the company reduced its water usage by 8% year-over-year, saving 12,200,000 gallons of water, which is enough to fill 18 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Other initiatives included switching to LED lighting for the Entertainment Complex, upgrading two chillers at the Hotel Hershey, and participating in a demand response program with their electric provider. They also installed electric car-sharing stations at the Hotel Hershey and Hershey Lodge resorts.

Recycling was big for the company. “Many may not realize that Milton S. Hershey established the first recycling center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in 1937, long before it was commonplace,” the report says. Decades later, the company continues that tradition. In 2016, they recycled:

66.8 tons of cardboard

22.3 tons of paper

109.9 tons of glass

31.4 tons of aluminum

31.4 tons of plastic

623,059 gallons of water

In addition, the company recycled more than 17,000 pounds of magazine and glossy paper to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities. A paperless eProcurement system has saved more than 77,893 pieces of paper — an increase of 1.17% from 2015, according to the CSR report.

Through a new initiative, the company recycled more than 23,000 gallons of cooking oil last in 2016. This year, they were among the hospitality companies working with the World Wildlife Fund, the American Hotel & Lodging Association, and the Rockefeller Foundation on a series of pilot programs to reduce food waste, Hotel News Now reported.

