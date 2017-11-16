Lost your password?
Strategic Waste Mgmt. planning under the EPA’S new regulations

Date/Time: December 13, 2:00pm ET

On November 28, 2016, EPA published the updated Hazardous Waste Generator Improvements Rule which will affect how hazardous waste generators track and manage hazardous waste and is aimed at improving the entire hazardous waste generator program. This finalizes a much-needed update to the hazardous waste generator regulations to make the rules easier to understand, facilitate better compliance, provide greater flexibility in how hazardous waste is managed and close important gaps.

Join us to discover what’s new, and what these changes mean in terms of managing your generator status.

This webinar will cover:

  • Determining your generator category under the new criteria and applicability of rules for Very Small Quantity Generators (VSQGs), Small Quantity Generators (SQGs) and Large Quantity Generators (LQGs)
  • Requirements to track “excess accumulation date”
  • New container labeling obligations
  • Strategies for cost-effective waste management utilizing provisions for episodic generation and VSQG-LQG consolidation

Presenter:


Paul Andrews

Paul Andrews is a senior product manager with over 20 years of experience with Environmental Management Information Systems and Operational Risk management systems used by companies across multiple industry sectors to achieve regulatory compliance and mature toward operational excellence.

