US Green Building Council Adopts National Resilience Standard for LEED

The US Green Building Council adopted a national construction resilience standard that will be incorporated into LEED certification, the Minnesota business newspaper Finance & Commerce reported.

Called RELi and pronounced “rely,” the standard is a point-based system for buildings to gain recognition and certification for hazard preparedness, disaster recovery, crisis communications, resilient food production, health promotion, energy efficiency, water-use reduction, and other practices, according to Finance & Commerce.

The development of RELi was led by the global architecture firm of Perkins + Will with Eaton Corporation, Deloitte Consulting, and Impact Infrastructure providing content expertise and critical assessment, according to the USGBC.

“We aggregated guidelines and credits from existing standards because there was no need to recreate things that functioned well,” Perkins + Will senior associate and architect Doug Pierce told Finance & Commerce. “We didn’t want to contribute to ratings fatigue. We wanted to pick things up and move them forward quickly.”

Currently several pilot projects are using RELi, including Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City and the Christus Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, which withstood Hurricane Harvey with little to no damage, according to Perkins + Will.

