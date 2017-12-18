Shipping companies have a new tool to help them verify their company and vessels according to the Clean Shipping Index (CSI) requirements. Emissions verification company Verifavia has expanded its offering to include global verification for the shipping industry. Shipping companies have a new tool to help them verify their company and vessels according to the Clean Shipping Index (CSI) requirements. Emissions verification company Verifavia has expanded its offering to include global verification for the shipping industry.

The CSI verification service is an extension of Verifavia’s portfolio of services for the shipping sector, which includes monitoring, reporting, verification, data collection and Clean Cargo Working Group verification. The CSI is an independent rating system of the environmental performance of ships and shipping companies, delivering market incentives for clean shipping with a view to encouraging shipping practices that are sustainable and environmentally responsible in the long term.

How It Works

To obtain CSI verification, shipowners must complete a short questionnaire on the environmental performance of their ship, or ships, against the clean shipping criteria. The questions cover general information about the shipping company as well as vessel-specific information to determine how environmentally friendly the ship is in relation to emissions, as well as the procedures in place to handle operational discharges resulting from chemicals, water, and waste.

Based on the information gathered, a ranking system of between 0-150 is used to determine how environmentally friendly the vessel is, beyond legal compliance. The higher the points achieved, the better the environmental performance of the vessel.

Verifavia is the first CSI accredited verifier to verify according to the new standard set by CSI. The company has already verified ships for Viking Line and Færgen, with more than 30 ships expected to be verified in Q1 2018.

Verification Benefits

Companies that obtain full CSI verification can benefit from lower port fees at participating ports, including the Port of Vancouver and the Port of Prince Rupert.

Additionally, beginning January 1 , 2018, the Swedish Maritime Administration will introduce differentiated fairway tax fees for vessels that are more environmentally friendly than their counterparts, solely based on the CSI rating. Vessels with a verified performance of three or more CSI stars will benefit from reduced fairway dues when visiting Swedish waters. This could save up to several hundred thousand Euros per year for frequent visitors, according to Verifavia.

“Despite being a voluntary scheme, we are seeing increasing pressure from cargo owners who are looking beyond their own factory gates to ensure that they operate in an environmentally friendly way throughout their supply chain,” says Merijn Hougee, director of CSI. “Shipping companies choosing to become CSI certified and obtain good environmental performance may therefore benefit from customer preference as well as reduced fairway – and port – fees.”

Why It Matters