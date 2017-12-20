Grants for Circular Economy Initiatives Awarded by C&A Foundation

Companies in the apparel industry are increasingly focusing on the concept of the circular economy – a system in which safe materials are used endlessly, water is restored and energy is clean, and biodiversity is valued and improved – but it remains a challenge to incorporate the concept on a business model level. In 2018, C&A Foundation – the corporate foundation of international retail chain C&A – has earmarked nearly $1.8 million ( 1.5 million Euros) in grants to help bridge the gap between the concept and the implementation of circular business models at all levels of the apparel value chain. Companies in the apparel industry are increasingly focusing on the concept of the circular economy – a

Circular business models can be highly disruptive, points out C&A Foundation. “ They change the direction of business relationships so that customers become suppliers of material and suppliers become customers of material. Inputs are circular and safe for human and ecological health, products are delivered as services, the lifetime of products is extended and the value of materials (including natural resources) is kept at its highest.”