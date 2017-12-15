Accenture, Cisco Systems, Estée Lauder Top Forbes’ Most Just List

Intel, Texas Instruments, NVIDIA, Microsoft and IBM top the 2018 Forbes Just 100, a list of companies that outperform their peers on a number of metrics including worker and customer treatment, community engagement and environmental impact. Rounding out the top 10 are Accenture, Cisco Systems, Alphabet, Salesforce.com and Symantec.

When sorted by environmental impact – including water use, greenhouse gas emissions, electricity use, fuel use and waste – the top 10 companies were Accenture, Intel, Estee Lauder, IBM, Texas Instruments, Rockwell Automation, Xerox, First Solar and Microsoft.

Companies that made the list have several things in common: overall, they paid 80% fewer worker safety fines, pay their US workers 33% more, recycle 38% more of their waste, emit 72% fewer greenhouse gases per dollar of revenue and employ about 38% more workers in the US, according to Forbes.

Additionally, those on the list are good for investors, having an 8% higher return on equity.

The Just 100 analyzes companies using metrics that an extensive survey indicated are most important to consumers. Survey results showed that consumers want worker treatment to be the top priority among workers, followed by customer treatment and product quality. Environmental impact placed fourth in importance. Other areas of importance included community engagement, job creation and shareholder treatment.