CA Water Department Integrates Solar, Reduces Emissions, Saves Money with Energy Storage

The Long Beach Water Department (LBWD) this week announced a partnership with Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS) to build the first advanced energy storage system for the department’s Groundwater Treatment Plant.

The 500 kW/3,000 kWh energy storage project will be part of a network of batteries in the Long Beach area that will provide grid services to Southern California Edison, help integrate solar capacity on the grid, reduce greenhouse gasses and provide energy cost savings and operational efficiencies to the City and Water Department.

This project advances the nexus between energy and water usage, known as the “water-energy nexus”. The water-energy nexus refers to the correlation between water and energy use efficiency – water use efficiency also delivers energy efficiency benefits and vice versa. According to the California Energy Commission, the transportation and treatment of water, treatment and disposal of wastewater, and the energy used to heat and consume water account for nearly 20% of the total electricity and 30% of non-power plant related natural gas consumed in California.

“LBWD is excited to implement this forward-thinking technology for our city,” said Tai Tseng, deputy general manager of operations of the Long Beach Water Department. “This system is going to improve our operational flexibility and energy reliability and lower electrical costs for our Groundwater Treatment Plant.”

The system is expected to deliver up to $150,000 in annual energy savings to the City of Long Beach, and $1.9 million over 10 years at no upfront cost to the city. These savings are created through a unique combination of energy management and load optimization provided through AMS’s Armada™ Platform. The project is expected to be operational by Fall 2018.

Vendors mentioned in this article: