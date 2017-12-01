EPA Appeases Biofuels Sector and Increases Ethanol Requirements

Despite its promises to limit the ethanol requirements, the Environmental Protection Agency said yesterday that oil companies must blend slightly more biofuels into their gasoline, prompting the oil industry to lash out and the biofuel companies to applaud the move.

Oil companies have long said that the ethanol mandates are simply to appeal to the agricultural industry and specifically the corn growers whose crops are used to make ethanol. They say that the process by which that corn is refined and ultimately blended is more pollutive than just burning the gasoline straight up. But the farm lobby counters that it is a cleaner option — an argument, for better or worse, that has long prevailed on Capitol Hill.

The Trump administration had tried to curry favor with the agricultural industry during the presidential race by supporting those mandates. But those promises contradicted his business-friendly posture, which has tried to peel back regulations generally and to let markets decide. As a compromise, the EPA had considered giving some refiners a “waiver” from the current ethanol requirements.

“Maintaining the renewable fuel standard at current levels ensures stability in the marketplace and follows through with my commitment to … upholding the rule of law,” EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a news release.

The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) requires that gasoline makers purchase ethanol in ever-increasing amounts. Most gasoline has a 10% blend, although it can be high as 15%. The mandates spur a whole series of questions ranging from whether this is antithetical to free markets to whether it is truly beneficial for the environment.

The 2018 targets require fuel companies to blend 19.29 billion gallons of renewable fuels into the nation’s fuel supply, Reuters reported. That is up slightly from 2017’s 19.28 billion gallons. (It was 6 billion gallons in 2005) The concern: Farmers are replacing other crops with corn, thereby creating shortages of other food products. A transition to cellulosic ethanol would therefore mitigate that scenario.

EPA, however, will still study ways to reduce compliance cost, including how imported and exported ethanol is treated. The smaller-to-mid-sized refiners like Valero Energy Corp., HollyFrontier Corp., PBF Energy Inc. and Monroe Energy have written EPA to say that the cost of purchasing imported renewable fuels has “skyrocketed;” imports are needed to meet the mandates.

“A primary goal of the RFS was to enhance our nation’s energy security by diversifying our sources of energy supply,” add Frank Macchiarola for the American Petroleum Institute

“That goal has been achieved, but not because of the Renewable Fuels Standards,” he adds. “Our dependence on foreign sources of oil and products has dropped from 58% in 2007, to 24% today, and nearly half of our imports are from Canada. Meanwhile today, the Renewable Fuels Standard is encouraging imports, particularly of biodiesel, to meet the mandated volumes. We support an open and competitive market.”