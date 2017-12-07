Sustainability Key for Medical Device Packaging Market

Medical device packaging manufacturers are realizing a need in their market for sustainable and cost-efficient packaging, a new research report from Future Market Insights shows.

Called “Medical Device Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027,” the FMI report published this month analyzes the worldwide medical packaging market. Despite the demand for medical device packaging that is “easy to dispose,” FMI brings up the environmental side of the market.

“Out of all the opportunities that are available to the businesses in the global medical device packaging market, a smart approach or sustainable packaging system can be the most beneficial opportunity for these companies,” FMI says. “They need to focus on a sustainable packaging solution, which involves a modern and smart packaging technology and is also cost-efficient.”

The sustainability opportunity highlighted for this industry could be an indicator of what’s to come. Packaging World editor Jim Butschli pointed out that the regulatory and usage requirements considered in medical device packaging don’t traditionally note the disposal side.

Single-use medical devices and the packaging they come in contribute to mind-boggling amounts of medical waste. Generally those materials aren’t seen as being candidates for recycling. However, efforts to “green” operating rooms have started to emerge.

Sustainable Brands recently highlighted a trend in plant-based solutions for health products such as the surgical needle counters from San Rafael, California-based NewGen Surgical. Plastics Today reported that HQC Inc., which makes pouches fitments for the medical device market among other segments, has been testing FDA-approved EcoPrime resin from Envision Plastics that is made out of recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

At the other end of the medical waste equation, Boxborough, Massachusetts-based Sterilis makes a portable device that sterilizes the waste and grinds it into a confetti-like material that can be recycled. “Our customers are interested in the circular economy,” Sterilis CFO Jeff Bell told Environmental Leader in August.

FMI’s report showed that North America is expected to account for over $9.7 billion of the global medical device packaging market this year, Butschli reported. Western Europe is also likely to be a top region, with the market there growing at 5.6% CAGR.

Vendors mentioned above:

NewGen Surgical

HQC

Envision Plastics

Sterilis

