Researchers at the City College of New York (CCNY) claim the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA) is releasing misleading information claiming waste-to-energy is a false path to zero waste, and it could lead to “more waste going into landfills than ever before.”
The report says the GAIA has been advocating for less waste for years, using flawed methods to arrive at conclusions that are disingenuous, distorted and untrue.
The GAIA report in question, “Green Businesses and Cities at Risk,” says: “Though touted as a sustainable waste management practice, co-incineration faces economic, environmental, and operational challenges, and businesses and cities that use it face increasing scrutiny. Just last month, a firm called RePower lost a key government contract in Virginia to process municipal waste for co-incineration, which sent ripples through the industry.”
GAIA goes on to write that its report sheds light on the practice of waste burning under the guise of landfill diversion or energy generation.
CCNY researchers, on the other hand, claim the GAIA report is based on incorrect calculations and does not take into account the science and engineering of the real issues associated with “managing the immense scale of the waste generated every single day.” Furthermore, it does not propose a solution, only an idea, “then proceeds to attack thermal conversion in ways that are preposterous.”
Waste-to-Energy in the News
Energymanagertoday.com reported in January that waste-to-energy initiatives were gaining ground across the globe. The pieces states that Austria is a European leader in the waste-to-energy approach and the Czech Republic is not far behind. Bulgaria has not developed the technology and neither has Hungary. But Jardine suggests that that is expected to change soon. The story provides status updates on Poland, Slovenia, Albania, Romania Bosnia, Croatia, Serbia and the Slovak Republic.
And in 2026, it was reported that Shenzhan, China, is building the largest waste-to-energy plant in the world. The plant will burn 5,000 tons of waste daily, with at least one-third of the trash being transformed into usable electricity, with the price being the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Still, it is likely to reduce the landfills and illegal dumps that have appeared around the city.
The plant is expected to be operational in 2020. The driver is to confront the growing trash problem in the country. The generation of electricity is a bonus.
2 thoughts on “Report Says Waste-to-Energy a False Path to Zero Waste”
Proper thermal conversion of wastes to energy is not incineration.
Breakthrough technology developed to generate clean energy from mixed wastes in distributed locations, thus avoiding waste transportation.
These issues exposed have a sence of “deja vue” about them, for year the combustion car industry did all it could to kill off electric car development and the fossil fuel industry dismissed battery storage development to support renewable energy generation options, however in time they are now having their day. So it is not surprising that those opposed to “waste-to-energy” solutions are more interested in crushing its development than fund and encourage the study and search for improvements and greater efficiency goals and targets to become a cleaner long term option. It would be better to drive the setting of ambitious targets and their delivery, than spend so much energy preventing the development of an idea that has potential if properly applied. As before, we should be open to learn from the mistakes of backing the wrong horse in the past.