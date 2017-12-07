Seattle Mariners Win 2017 Green Glove Award for Recycling

For the first time in nine years, the San Francisco Giants aren’t getting all the “green” glory. Major League Baseball decided to award its Green Glove Award to the Seattle Mariners this year for the team’s recycling efforts at Safeco Field.

The Mariners put 96% of the ballpark’s waste materials toward recycling during the past season, up from 90% in 2016, according to an MLB press release. That made them the club with the highest waste diversion rate.

For the past four years, Safeco Field has used 100% compostable serviceware from the Certified B Corporation Eco-Products to help work toward a zero-waste goal.

“Nearly everything used at Safeco Field is recyclable or compostable, including food service items like plates, cups, straws, bottles, and utensils,” the MLB announcement says. “Compost and recycling bins have replaced garbage cans on concourses, and cleaning crews separate plastics and compostable waste by hand after each game.”

Besides recycling and composting, the field has an urban garden for growing vegetables, herbs, and other produce to supply the ballpark’s concession stands and restaurants. The team, along with more than 100 other local businesses, supported a citywide Strawless September initiative to prevent plastic ocean pollution.

The Seattle Mariners have been focused on environmental issues for several years now. In 2011, the team became a founding member of the Green Sports Alliance and in 2013 their field began the switch to energy-efficient LED lighting.

