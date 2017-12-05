Smart Irrigation Market Expands with New IoT Water Management System

Water management system company H2O Flow Pro announced today that it chose an Internet of Things platform from Minneapolis-based software company Exosite to develop new water conservation technology. H2O Flow Pro says this will be the first IoT water conservation solution offered in the western United States.

Founded in 2013, H2O Flow Pro develops wireless systems that provide customers with real-time data about water consumption. The company says its patent-pending system works with any irrigation controller to show daily activity as well as send alerts in case of high or low flows, and remotely shut the water off automatically.

H2O Flow Pro’s technology works by relaying water flow measurements to a controller via a wireless transmitter. The controller learns the normal flow for each zone, and then switches to monitor mode, according to the company. When the controller detects a high or low flow, the controller can shut off the zone on a high flow, send a high or low flow alert to the cloud service, and route an alert from the controller to the owner via email through the cloud.

Using Exosite’s IoT platform, H2O Flow Pro envisions moving from a reactive approach to water loss issues — including broken pipes or damaged sprinkler heads — to a proactive one. Adding IoT provides new insights that improve irrigation monitoring, performance, and troubleshooting, according to the two companies.

IoT-enabled irrigation systems help reduce waste, ensure regulatory compliance, and allow property owners to manage water consumption more responsibly, Exosite’s COO Lizabeth Converse told Environmental Leader. “Irrigation contractors and technicians also stand to benefit from connected water-management solutions based on their ability to achieve greater efficiencies by minimizing unnecessary site visits and reducing costly water waste,” she says.

A Future Market Insights report from November that looks at the global smart irrigation market predicts growth over the next 10 years driven by the rising importance of efficient irrigation solutions and watering practices. FMI expects the smart irrigation market in North America to dominate the market because of an increased focus on water conservation solutions and supportive infrastructure.

