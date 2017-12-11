The final days to submit products and projects to the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Awards programs are upon us: final deadline is Friday, December 15. Judges from Caesars, Best Buy, MSN, Kellogg, Novartis, Mariott, ULI, LNS and other important organizations who have implemented superb environmental, energy, EHS, compliance and sustainability policies within their companies will be evaluating entries and offering expert commentary on winning products and projects.

Priceless Quotes to Promote Your Win

If your entry is award a Top Project of the Year or Top Product of the Year Award, you might receive quotes such as this to promote your product. The below are a list of actual quotes from actual judges about actual award wins:

“This software goes beyond assisting a company in determining where the leak is. It helps identify opportunities for efficiencies, savings, and allows companies to function in a proactive manner. Software such as this will become vital for the industry.” –about Banyan Water Central, Top Product of the Year 2017

“A unique product with tangible benefits. it has a definite impact on the bottom line, making it more likely for ship operators to perform the task. This will ultimately save everyone money…” –about GAC Environhull’s Hullwiper, Top Product of the Year 2017

“GM took the fallout from a disaster and turned it into an opportunity for the community and planet. This is an impressive and admirable upcycling operation that creates jobs, provides products, builds partnerships and conserves resources.” –about the General Motors Do Your Part Water Bottle Recycling Initiative, Top Project of the Year 2017

“This project is a great example of how a simple yet elegant solution can bring significant benefits. It is amazing how much impact an otherwise obscure plant system can have on the total energy or water use at a given facility.” –about 3M’s Brookings Water Reduction, Top Project of the Year 2017

Why EL and EMT Awards Command Respect

“Often, awards are simply another feather in the cap for companies that have submitted an application fee and know that since they paid their money, hey, they’ll be a ‘winner’ or get a good score and be able to promote the attendant recognition,” says Business Sector Media Publisher Tim Hermes. “Not here. The Awards are not just a ‘pay a fee, get a trophy’ campaign. Quite the opposite. Our entrants need to bring their A-game to get even a sniff of award-nirvana.”

Top-notch judges like those listed above are experts in the field and know a great product from a mediocre one – and potential customers understand what a coup an award win is. That means an award gives a product a prestige that helps to give them a leg up on the competition, and is an honor that can be re-used in multiple media for a full year.

Last year, we had winners from 3E Company, Adobe, Ingersoll Rand, Lockheed Martin, Toxnot, Xeros, Timberland, SIP Certified, GM & Cox Enterprises to name just a few.

Award winners will be notified in early March so they have plenty of time to make their travel plans to the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Conference, where winners will be publicly announced and feted at a celebratory party.

To Submit

Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards

Energy Manager Today Awards