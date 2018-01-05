Dear Reader,

Happy New Year!

With 2017 now safely in our rearview mirror, and 2018 unfurling ahead of us, I wanted to share with you some good stuff. I love writing my editor’s notes because it’s an opportunity to be more personal. Today I’m taking advantage of this space to introduce our wonderful team, share some of what we accomplished in 2017, and invite you to join us on our exciting journey through 2018. (Please note that I’m not just tooting our own horn – many of our changes involve you, so we want to make sure you know about them!)

2017 Achievements and Advancements

Rocking Out with a Great Team

Perhaps the most exciting thing for Business Sector Media in 2017 was building out a drop-dead fabulous team in all areas of our business. I was lucky enough to nab two smart, knowledgeable and dedicated writers to round out my editorial team.

Alyssa Danigelis and Emily Holbrook are experienced journalists with backgrounds writing about both the energy management and environmental management spaces. They’re the team behind Energy Manager Today’s daily content, and they also write for Environmental Leader at times, though EL is mostly my domain. Please reach out to them (and me) to share news, experts for interviews or quotes, or just your thoughts on the industry. We love to interact with our readers and can be reached at:

(When you touch base with Emily, make sure you ask about her travels. She’s spending a year writing for us from exotic locations around the world, while never missing a deadline.)

We also hired our first social media manager, Jo Becker, who’s having a blast getting to know you all via Twitter, FB, and LinkedIn. Ping her at jo@businesssectormedia.com for a chat. She’s a great resource for interacting with us across those channels.

Then there’s Kay and Jess, who handle so many projects I can’t list them all. They touch every part of the business and we wouldn’t be growing and evolving the way we are without their help. Thanks, Jess and Kay!

Finally, we nabbed the expertise of Tim Hermes, who joined us as publisher early in 2017. Working closely with our president, Paul Nastu, Tim has helped pull us all together into a cohesive team while inspiring us to new heights of success. As Tim says, we’re like a musical group: the tambourine player is no more or less important than the lead singer or guitarist. I’m proud to be shaking my tambourine with the rest of this band!

Engaging in Conversations…with You

Equally important in 2017 has been a broadening of our focus to encourage more dialog. We’re publishing Q&As with folks who are successfully engaging in environmental or energy management initiatives (touch base with Alyssa on these), Leaders Leading profiles (that’s my world so shoot me an email), and new product announcements (keep those press releases coming). We’re also linking to a list of vendors/suppliers at the end of articles when appropriate. We want to encourage conversations not just with us at Business Sector Media, but within the industry. If you read about a cool implementation, consider reaching out to the people behind the project. Have a chat, share ideas. It’s useful. And fun.

But Wait, There’s More

What else? We redesigned our websites for easier reading and more intuitive navigation. We’ve combined the timing of our awards programs (EMT Awards and EL Awards) so you can submit to either or both at the same time each year, streamlining the process on your end and saving you the headache of trying to remember two deadlines (we’ll be announcing winners of both in May). We achieved record attendance at last year’s conference (it was SO much fun to meet so many of you) and are thick in the planning of this year’s. Check out the website to register for the 2018 Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference (ELEMCON) in Denver in May. And speaking of that…

Moving Forward: Exciting Things in 2018

We’re thrilled to tell you that at ELEMCON this year, we’ll be at a bigger venue, allowing for wider networking opportunities, more sessions and breakouts, a better exhibition hall, and a chance to kick up your heels a bit at some fun parties.

On the content side, we’re seeking more contributed articles from readers. If you implemented a successful project, came across something new, suffered an epic fail and want to share what not to do, have identified some trends that could be useful to your peers, I want to hear from you. This is not a place to tout your products or services (but send press releases about those for new product announcements) but is rather an opportunity to share your expertise as we all work together on moving the needle in the energy and environmental management space.

I hope you enjoyed some pleasant time off over the holidays and are as excited as I am about getting back to work, armed with great ideas and inspirations for the New Year. Let’s talk soon!

Jen

jen@businesssectormedia.com

Jennifer Hermes

Editorial Director

Business Sector Media