With sustainable packaging top-of-mind in the food service and fresh produce industry in recent years, packaging companies are striving to meet the demand with the right products. Biopack packaging, based in the Netherlands, for example, says it is the first in Europe to “succeed in making fully compostable dishes and trays for fruit and vegetables on the market.”

The company says its trays are equal in price to plastic trays, and assures potential customers that the company has sufficient production capacity, according to Fresh Plaza.

In fact, while Biopack currently has a production capacity of 50,000 units per day, it plans to increase capacity 10-fold in the next two years.The trays are waterproof, greaseproof, and can be heated to more than 350 degrees F.

With giants in the food industry like Campbell Soup Company, HJ Heinz and Coca-Cola forging forward in search of ever-more sustainable packaging, the sustainable packaging market is expected to be worth more than $303 billion by 2020, according to analysis from Markets & Markets.

Image: Custom Sustainable Packaging Window Box from Distant Village, Flickr Creative Commons