Though some of the biggest challenges of recyclable and reusable packaging have yet to be resolved, companies across a variety of verticals have been making pledges about ensuring their packaging is more environmentally responsible. Amcor is the latest, and is the “first global packaging company pledging to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable,” according to the company. Ron Delia, Amcor CEO, says that being a “winner on behalf of the environment” will generate growth for Amcor while differentiating itself from other packaging companies. Amcor’s Vow Could Help Brands & Retailers Amcor says it will be helping to solve some of the inherent recycling challenges by using its “capability, scale and reach.” The company joins ten leading brands and retail companies making the same 2025 commitment, in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF). While Amcor’s pledge for 2025 specifically calls for making sure that its packaging can be recycled or reused at the end of its lifespan, the company also said it will increase its use of recycled materials in the production process of its packaging materials. With a major packaging company vowing to make sure all of its packaging is recyclable and reusable, brands and retailers could have an easier time meeting their own packaging goals, says the head of EMF’s Systemic Initiatives.

Coming Together as Part of the New Plastics Economy

Last year, more than 40 industry leaders endorsed a global, three-year action plan on plastics production, use and after-use, EMF reported. The action plan, laid out The New Plastics Economy report, calls for 70% of plastic packaging to be reused and recycled globally, up from today’s recycling rate of 14%. The remaining 30% of plastic packaging needs fundamental redesign and innovation, the report said.

Brands Make Similar Commitments but Technology Must Come First

Evian says it will switch to 100% recycled bottles by 2025; in an exclusive interview with Environmental Leader, spice company McCormick’s VP of packaging innovation said it will reduce the carbon footprint of its packaging by 25% by 2025; and earlier this month, McDonald’s said it would see 100% of its packaging coming from renewable, recycled or certified sources.

Meanwhile, a number of European organizations in the plastics industry joined to make a pledge to recycle 50% of plastics waste by 2040, but also said in a news release that reaching the goal will require investment in developing advanced technologies.

