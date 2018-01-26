With 30-second Super Bowl ads going at more than $5 million this year, Anheuser-Busch is investing a big chunk of its advertising budget by buying not one but two one-minute ads during the big game. While the company is well-known for its iconic Budweiser Super Bowl ads, this year’s spots will showcase the unexpected: they feature the brewing giant’s sustainability efforts.

A Beer Ad about…Water?

Anheuser-Busch currently produces canned drinking water at its Cartersville, GA, brewery, and ships them to communities in need. This year, the company shipped nearly three million cans of emergency drinking water to areas hit by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, and by the California wildfires. In total, the company says it has provided over 79 million cans of drinking water to communities in need. The Super Bowl ad tells the story of its employees in the Cartersville plant who produce the emergency drinking water. The commercial takes viewers inside the brewery and features the general manager of the brewery, along with more than 20 of his local colleagues.

Stella Artois, a beer brewed by Interbrew International, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch, will also be running a Super Bowl ad focused on environmental responsibility. The Stella Artois ad, in partnership with Water.org, is meant as a call to action for beer lovers to help end the global water crisis.

Why Water?

Water is a critical ingredient in the company’s products, and water management has become a critical part of its production processes. Understanding that brewers can’t actually brew beer if they don’t have quality water, Anheuser-Busch has implemented and evolved a water stewardship and environmental protection program across all of its breweries.

The effort includes engaging employees and strategic partners to implement ways to conserve water. With this commitment, Anheuser-Busch says that it has reduced water use across all US breweries by nearly 50% in the last 10 years. The company says it also works with farmers and suppliers to improve sustainability and water management.

The Budweiser Super Bowl ad can be viewed here.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)