The market for industrial water treatment equipment will experience a CAGR of 7.34% between 2017 and 2021, according to a new report from Technavio.

The rise in industrialization will contribute to the growth of the market, owing to the increased demand for recycling water to mitigate the contamination by industry. The exhaustion of natural freshwater resources increases the need to recycle and reuse water through the implementation of various water treatment techniques. Industries utilize huge volumes of water for various processes and most of the industries worldwide have installed a water treatment setup to mitigate the ill-effects of contaminated water, lower operating costs, and reduce environmental footprints. But with rapid industrialization taking place, along with high dependence on clean water, these will be the major drivers for water treatment equipment in industry.

Industrial wastewater is the result of substances that have been dissolved or suspended in water. The objective of the industrial wastewater treatment equipment is to remove those dissolved or suspended substances. One of the complexities of wastewater management is that industrial water treatment equipment must be designed specifically for the effluent produced. Various contaminants like waste matter, bacteria, algae, and germs, as well as waste generated by various industries, lead to an increase in water contamination.

Vendors Mentioned in the Report

According to the report, top vendors in the market include: