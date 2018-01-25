Manufacturers May Soon Profit from Bio-Nylon Process

Materials used by the nylon industry have traditionally been derived from crude oil, but manufacturers will soon be able to create their own “bio-nylon” made from plant-based renewable ingredients. Aquafil and Genomatica have announced an agreement to create sustainable caprolactam, an ingredient used in nylon that is usually made from crude oil.

The companies will provide R&D collaboration and development funding to commercial plants that want to create the bio-nylon; the process will be affordable to even smaller-scale plants because it does not require any machine or process adjustments by the nylon supply chain, the companies say.

Why Bio-Nylon? It Makes Economic Sense

Licensees of the Genomatica’s GENO CPL process will allow manufacturers to differentiate themselves from competitors by allowing them to offer a 100% sustainable product that is fully comparable in terms of performance to nylon made from crude-oil derived caprolactam.

Aquafil is the developer of the Econyl regeneration system, a process which separates polyamide waste from carpets, enabling it to be reused. Econyl yarn has been an important commercial driver for the company, which indicates that “consumers and manufacturers clearly want to play an active role in the circular economy,” Aquafil chairman and CE Giuliano Bonazzi told Environmental Leader. The success of Econyl proves that there is an opportunity for Aquafil and Genomatica to bring a product to market that will have a customer base that is already sold on the idea of sustainable processes and products.

Genomatica CEO Christophe Schilling added that companies engaging in circular economy practices are “gaining market share through more sustainable products.”

Last year, Adidas unveiled a swim range made from Econyl yarn fibers, as did sustainable swimwear brand Auria.

Also, It’s Necessary…

Before long, even plastics will have to come from renewable sources or their days will be numbered, the companies say. In fact, most international brands and global retailers, including those that use plastics, have at least some level of commitment to replacing the linear use of raw materials with regenerated and bio-based materials.

In order for nylon to remain a practicable material in the synthetic fiber industry, supply chain engagement will be necessary across all key players, Aquafil says.

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)