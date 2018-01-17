Plastics Waste Recycling Goal First Needs Innovation in Tech, Say European Groups

In another recycling commitment made this week, a number of European organizations say they will recycle 50% of plastics waste by 2040, but that reaching the goal will include investment in developing advanced technologies. Believing that a “real industrial transformation” can only be accomplished through the strong engagement of the plastics converting industry – backed by stakeholders across the entire plastics value chain – the organizations have made the voluntary commitment.

Successfully reaching the commitment will require:

Investment in research and development of advanced waste sorting technology, more effective physical recycling machinery and innovating chemical recycling technologies;

Increased efforts along the value chain to focus on eco-design aspects that facilitate re-usability recyclability;

Collaboration with recyclers and public authorities on the application of improved waste collection systems.

Participating organizations include Plastics Recyclers Europe, Petcore Europe, the European Carpet and Rug Association, the Polyolefin Circularity Platform, European Plastics Converters and VinylPlus. The organizations also set a target of 70% recycling and reuse of plastics packaging.

The move comes amidst pressure from regulations: countries like the UK are looking a implanting a tax or a total ban on single use plastics, while the European Union has pledged to make all plastic packaging recycle by 2030, according to Plastics News.

Earlier in the week, Iceland Foods and McDonald’s both announced recycling and sustainable packaging goals.