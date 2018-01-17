Product Announcement: Honeywell’s Adds IoT Connectivity for Mechanical Systems

Honeywell, a company that offers cloud-based connected buildings services, has extended its solutions to include mechanical systems. As a result, facility managers can gain insight into a building’s performance in terms of its mechanical equipment, identify issues, make the changes needed to optimize the building’s total cost of ownership, the company says.

The new offering, Outcome Based Service for Mechanical Systems is the latest offering in the company’s Connected Services portfolio. It uses data analytics and sensor-based IoT connectivity to monitor the health and performance of mechanical equipment, helping uncover issues and faults that can impact system performance and efficiency, Honeywell says.

“A building is much like a living, breathing organism, from its basic framework to the central nervous system of controls and the very heart of it all – the mechanical hardware that keeps everything operating,” says John Rajchert, president of Building Solutions for Honeywell Home and Building Technologies. Connectivity and knowledge can make keeping watch of and maintaining these systems possible by providing improved performance and maintenance of building health, he says.

“Keeping watch and maintaining these systems is possible with the right connectivity and knowledge, which we’ve made possible with Honeywell Outcome Based Service. It now extends to mechanical systems, providing even more data and insights to promote improved performance and maintenance of building health.”