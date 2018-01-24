Stay Tuned: 2018 Honorees Notified Soon!

to be named to the 2018 EL75 and EMT75 lists (formerly EL50 and EMT50) have been selected and will soon be notified. Even more exciting? Due to the vast amount of top-notch nominations received this year, Environmental Leader has chosen to honor 75 rather than 50 of the nominees and thus has updated the name of the Honoree program. The EL75 list is a merit-based and peer-nominated program to honor those who are driving the environmental and sustainability management industry and their respective companies forward.

Honorees (and those that nominated them) will be notified of their coveted spot on the EL75 list on February 5. The new EL75 list will be publicly announced on May 1 via the EL newsletter, EL website and a special announcement email. The public announcement comes just two weeks before the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Conference in Denver, May 15-17, during which Honorees will be celebrated at a special event. There, they can share their success with others in the industry (and with winners of the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards). The event will be open to all attendees to help celebrate the individuals who are moving the needle for the industry, whether they are this year’s Honorees or simply the hundreds of others in the space working diligently to move the industry forward.