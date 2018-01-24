Stay Tuned: 2018 Honorees Notified Soon!

Environmental Leader is excited to announce that the Honorees to be named to the 2018 EL75 and EMT75 lists (formerly EL50 and EMT50) have been selected and will soon be notified. Even more exciting? Due to the vast amount of top-notch nominations received this year, Environmental Leader has chosen to honor 75 rather than 50 of the nominees and thus has updated the name of the Honoree program. The EL75 list is a merit-based and peer-nominated program to honor those who are driving the environmental and sustainability management industry and their respective companies forward.
Honorees (and those that nominated them) will be notified of their coveted spot on the EL75 list on February 5. The new EL75 list will be publicly announced on May 1 via the EL newsletter, EL website and a special announcement email. The public announcement comes just two weeks before the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Conference in Denver, May 15-17, during which Honorees will be celebrated at a special event. There, they can share their success with others in the industry (and with winners of the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards). The event will be open to all attendees to help celebrate the individuals who are moving the needle for the industry, whether they are this year’s Honorees or simply the hundreds of others in the space working diligently to move the industry forward.
The EL75 and EMT75 Honorees were chosen after many months of nominations, curations and research carried out by advisers and industry insiders. Some Honorees are prominent contributors, some are the workers quietly making things happen, while others are just emerging as top-rate, innovative managers and specialists.
Additional Information
For more information on the EL75 and EMT75 nomination and evaluation process, or for questions about notifications and announcements, please contact Sarah Roberts at sarah@businesssectormedia.com.
See more information about the EL75, EMT75 and the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Conference here. And in the meantime, check out the 2017 EL50 and EMT50 Honorees.
