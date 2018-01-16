UK-based Iceland Foods plans to nix all plastic packaging from products under its own brand. While the company is starting immediately and planning to use the latest technologies for creating more environmentally responsible packaging, the process likely won’t be complete until the end of 2023, according to Plastics News.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced a 25-year environment strategy to eliminate all “unnecessary” plastics packaging and has suggested to supermarkets that they create plastic-free sections of their stores.

Iceland Foods points out that the technologies and practicalities to create less environmentally harmful alternatives exist, so the company is “putting its stake in the ground.” New packaging will be made from paper and pulp.

Conflicting Opinions

On the other hand, the British Plastics Federation says the move may actually be counterproductive and that the weight of the packaging – along with carbon emissions and the amount of energy needed to create new packaging – could increase.

Food waste, too, could increase, the organization says, because plastic packaging keeps food fresh longer and is resource efficient.

Sustainable Packaging Market

The strategic market research consulting service Research Nestor said in a report released last November that the global sustainable packaging market will grow 7.5% CAGR by the end of 2024.