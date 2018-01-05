Lost your password?
Walgreens Reduces Carbon Footprint 6.5% in 2017

Walgreens Boots Alliance, the holding company that owns Walgreens, Boots, and a number of pharmaceutical companies, announced that in 2017, it decreased its total carbon footprint by 6.5% from the previous year through energy efficiency programs and projects. It also announced that during fiscal 2017 Boots UK achieved its CO2 reduction target three years ahead of schedule, cutting emissions by 33% in Boots stores that were open in 2005, according to its 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

 

Walgreens supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is “committed to aligning its activities to support all 17 of the SDGs, which include goals to end poverty, take action on climate change, improve access to health and education, build strong institutions and more,” the company says.

Walgreens is on track to reach its commitment to reduce energy use by 20% by 2020 across 100 million square feet of real estate in the US.

Because of its commitment to responsible environment management, Walgreens also says it is focused on developing partnerships with vendors that “share common principles of fair and honest trading.”

