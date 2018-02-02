As part of its proven strategy to invest in the sustainable production of resources that the company consumes both directly and indirectly, IKEA purchased about 25,000 acres of forest property in Alabama – its first US forest property. Forest management will be handled by Campbell Global.

The head of the company’s financial asset management, Kristen Mattsson, says IKEA plans to identify and apply sustainable management methods that will allow the company to preserve and even increase the quality of the forest over time. IKEA has invested more than $3.7 billion (EUR 3 billion) on resource and energy independent investments to ensure the long-term supply of materials, as well as recycling, renewable energy, and the development of biomaterials.

For its forest management in the US, IKEA has partnered with Campbell Global, a company focused on sustainable timberland and natural resource investment, to oversee and operate the property. Campbell Global focuses on disciplined, large-scale acquisitions and transactions, so “clients benefit from economies of scale,” the company says. In addition to forest management, the company focuses on evaluation, price forecasting, forest economics, forest operations analysis, harvest scheduling analysis, and growth and yield analysis.

For more information on IKEA’s energy management strategies, check out these stories on Energy Manager Today.

More articles on IKEA’s sustainable supply chain strategies can be found here.

Getting It Done: Service providers mentioned above

Campbell Global

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)