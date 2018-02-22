Bridgestone Receives CDP’s Highest Rating for Supplier Engagement

Bridgestone announced that it has received CDP’s highest rating for supplier engagement for the second year in a row.

The A rating comes from the manufacturer’s efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions throughout all areas of its products’ lifecycles, from raw material procurement all the way to disposal and recycling, according to the corporation.

“The Supplier Engagement Rating is an initiative that CDP launched for the first time in 2017,” Bridgestone explained. “More than 3,300 companies were assessed by CDP on their supply-chain engagement strategies. Bridgestone was among 58 companies that received the highest rating A and was awarded a position on the supplier engagement leader board in recognition of its actions to reduce emissions and lower climate-related risks in the supply chain in the past reporting year.”

In addition, Bridgestone was included in CDP’s Water A List of 73 companies recognized as global leaders in sustainable water management. Efforts included using cooling water and steam in the production process. “Continued use of such water resources’ processes is a current production requirement that aligns with continuation of business for the group,” the manufacturer says.

More recently, Bridgestone published a new global sustainable procurement policy that calls for using 100% renewable materials for their products by 2050. The world’s largest tire company plans to achieve it by incorporating transparency, compliance, QCD and innovation, and sustainable development practices into the entire supply chain.

Global tire manufacturers are looking to a desert plant called guayule, which requires less water than rubber-producing hevea trees. Renewable sources of rubber could also help cut down on deforestation in Southeast Asia. Bridgestone began researching the plant several years ago. This month the company formed a strategic partnership with Versalis, a large producer in the polymers and elastomers industry, to help commercialize guayule in the agricultural, sustainable-rubber, and renewable-chemical sectors.

Automakers are demanding sustainable tires as well. Last year, General Motors announced it would work with suppliers including Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, and Michelin to only source sustainable rubber for its tires.

For its part, Bridgestone sees opportunities to improve the sustainability of the company’s natural rubber supply and business. “Industry experts project tire demand to expand along with global population growth and subsequent motorization,” the company’s procurement policy says. “Natural rubber consumption also is expected to increase globally, making the realization of a sustainable natural rubber supply chain a business imperative.”

