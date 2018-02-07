Colorado Governor Comes to Conference to Contemplate Clean Energy Economy

Take the Center for the New Energy Economy (CNEE) at Colorado State University, for example. The CNEE – an initiative led by Colorado’s 41st Governor, Bill Ritter, Jr. – works directly with governors, legislators, regulators, utilities and stakeholders by providing technical and strategic assistance to help decision makers create policies that facilitate America’s transition to a clean energy economy. Ritter was elected as Colorado’s 41st governor in 2006, and built consensus to tackle some of the state’s biggest challenges. During his four-year term, Ritter established Colorado as a national and international leader in clean energy by building a new energy economy.

The Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference (ELEMCON) is also held in Colorado (Denver, May 15-17). The conference celebrates the work of environmental and energy managers across the country and around the world, showcasing the programs and practices taking place today at the world’s largest organizations. Thought leaders and practitioners will show how large enterprises are solving today’s most complex problems in energy management and corporate environmental sustainability across manufacturing, refining, transportation, warehousing, healthcare, hospitality, retailing, education, and other industries.

It makes sense, then, that Bill Ritter will be speaking at the ELEMCON conference in May. The former Governor will examine the many forces shaping clean-energy policy and explore the challenges and hurdles policymakers face in transforming to a clean-energy economy.

More Top Speakers and Topics

Governor Ritter joins a distinguished lineup of speakers whose sessions will address topics essential to the success of today’s sustainability, environmental and energy-management practitioners. These include: David Tulauskas, Sustainability Director, General Motors, who will provide tips on connecting daily efforts to business value and creating culture that empowers employees to contribute;

Brad Nemeth, Vice President, Sustainability, ThyssenKrupp Elevator, who will discuss the pioneering steps his and other industries have taken to assure product transparency throughout the

supply chain;

Ian Kelly, Manager, Electricity Practice, Rocky Mountain Institute, who will show through examples how large companies, universities and municipalities are structuring deals to purchase renewable energy;

Catherine Greener, Vice President, Sustainability, Xanterra Parks and Resorts, who will describe the journey of various corporations in setting long-range goals to reduce carbon emissions;

Mackenzie Huffman, Vice President, Sustainability Financing, JPMorgan Chase, who will examine how companies are modeling the effects of climate change on loan and investment portfolios;

Mitch Jackson, Vice President, Environmental Affairs & Chief Sustainability Officer, FedEx, who will show how FedEx uses the building blocks of performance, transparency, innovation and leadership to drive change;

And many, many more.