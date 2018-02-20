Owens-Illinois Achieves Cradle to Cradle Gold Rating in Industry First

Glass container manufacturer Owens-Illinois (O-I) is the first food and beverage packaging company to receive gold-level certification for material health and re-utilization under the Cradle to Cradle standard. Based in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I makes glass packaging for leading brands and had revenues of $6.9 billion last year.

Certification is based on five categories: material health, material re-utilization, renewable energy and carbon management, water stewardship, and social fairness. Nearly 90% of the company’s glass operations were certified across product categories and for certain container colors in the beer, non-alcoholic beverage, spirit, wine, and food markets, O-I said in announcing the certification.

O-I received a bronze level certification for carbon, water, and social fairness and gold for material health and re-utilization, making the overall certification level bronze.

“Glass is safe for repeated food contact and endlessly recyclable,” Jim Nordmeyer, VP of global sustainability at O-I, said publicly about the certification. “It’s virtually impermeable to oxygen so it protects the freshness and taste of consumers’ favorite food and beverage brands.”

The Cradle to Cradle Certified Products Program is administered by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, a nonprofit organization founded by William McDonough and Michael Braungart.

Certification has benefits for companies. An impact report commissioned by the institute and undertaken by Trucost found that certification helped companies including Steelcase, Shaw Floors, Puma, and Ecover Professional cut costs, avoid risks, improve product value, and develop new revenue streams.

Currently more than 200 products have received bronze level Cradle to Cradle certification, over 180 have silver, and only 86 have gold.

