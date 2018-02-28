Devan Tracy, Energy Engineer – Lockheed Martin

Designing for sustainability, when approached in a practical, quantitative way, can drive better business outcomes and improve a decision-maker’s ability to understand the total cost of ownership of a product over its entire lifecycle. But many product development and sustainability managers have learned the hard way that it’s not always easy to approach design in terms of a product’s entire lifecycle in a way that can be tracked and measured. Lockheed Martin’s Devan Tracy became an expert in facilitating lifecycle assessment analysis in her previous role in the company’s corporate sustainability office. She also supported annual sustainability report development and external reporting initiatives.

Lockheed Martin is one company that has been exploring ways in which lifecycle thinking has evolved. Tracy, now an energy engineer with Lockheed Martin, will speak on the topic of designing for sustainability during the Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference, May 15-17, at the Denver Marriott Tech Center.

During her “Design for Sustainability” session, Tracy will share details on how the company uses lifecycle assessment analysis to support Lockheed Martin’s corporate sustainability initiatives. She will talk about when and how lifecycle thinking has evolved as a concept in recent years and how to integrate lifecycle analysis into the design process.

